Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – April 04, 2018) – Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) a leading manufacturer of clean energy cogeneration products that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint, is pleased to announce that a major corporation in Florida’s Tampa Bay area has decided to purchase three Tecochill RT-50 series chillers that will be installed at its new headquarters, currently under construction. The units are expected to ship by the end of the second quarter.

Stephen Lafaille, Tecogen’s Product Manager, stated, “The air-cooled RT-50 occupies a market segment that has good potential for growth, for example relatively small commercial and industrial facilities that do not require the cooling capacity of our larger STx and DTx chillers. Being air-cooled, the RT does not require the added complexity of a cooling tower, which reduces both installation and operational costs. This in turn can also make it a cost-effective option for distributing cooling capacity across a campus.”

Tecogen CEO Benjamin Locke commented, “Growing concerns about rising electric rates and grid resiliency are making Florida an increasingly attractive market for our products. Importantly, the state’s Governor Rick Scott just last month signed into law two bills (SB 7028 and HB 7099) that require all nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state to have an emergency back-up power source that can keep the air conditioning running in case of a power outage. Both our Tecochill line of natural gas-powered chillers and our flagship InVerde e+ cogeneration product can be an integral part of the solution to meet the new requirement as the law allows for machines powered by pipeline gas. I would note that our chillers require less than 1% of the electricity to operate as a competing electrical chiller, which a small retail back-up generator can easily provide.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered trademarks or trademarks pending registration of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” or “may” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.