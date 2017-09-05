Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show Postponed Until October 11 – 13, 2017 Due to Expected Impact of Hurricane Irma

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 11 to Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL due to the expected impact of Hurricane Irma on the homes, businesses and families of show visitors in the state of Florida. The trade show and conference, produced by Urban Expositions and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) was originally scheduled to take place September 10-12, 2017.

“Urban Expositions and the FRLA’s first concern is the safety of the attendees and exhibitors of our event,” said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the event. “With Hurricane Irma’s storm path within reach of the state of Florida, we want those in the restaurant and foodservice community to keep their family and business as their first priority. Our thoughts are with those that might be in harm’s way, and hope for the very best. We look forward to bringing the industry together in four weeks to offer a terrific trade show and conference.”

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show will continue to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in the same building (West Building, Halls A1 and 2) and exhibit hall hours will remain the same: The new dates are: Wednesday, October 11 from 11am to 5pm; Thursday, October 12 from 11am to 5pm; and Friday, October 13 from 11am to 4pm.

Show visitors with confirmed registrations will receive a new confirmation email shortly with the new event dates and hours. There are no additional steps that need to be taken. Special events and complimentary educational sessions are not expected to have any significant changes; show organizers will contact attendees with any revised schedules.

The 2017 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show will continue to be the once-a-year opportunity for the members of the industry to meet, learn, network, source and purchase.

