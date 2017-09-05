Flow Initiates Credit Facility For Markets Impacted By Hurricane Irma

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – In light of the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, Flow is proactively providing free local on net credit of $10 to all customers for 48 hours. Customers will be notified via SMS when the credit becomes available starting at 3 pm on Tuesday in Antigua, St. Kitts, Anguilla, Montserrat and Dominica. BVI customers will receive credit starting from 8 am on Wednesday and TCI from 3 pm on Thursday.

Garfield Sinclair, C&W‘s Caribbean President said, “According to the National Hurricane Center Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 Hurricane with winds of up to 180mph as it bears down on the Leeward Islands of Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis and the British Virgin Islands, as well as Dominica, which is now under Tropical Storm warning.”

“C&W/Flow is ready to provide support to our customers and colleagues as they weather the storm. We care about people’s lives and safety and it is for this reason that we have proactively decided to put plans in place to support those who will need our help. If you are in the path of this powerful Hurricane, I urge you to take every precaution. The safety of you and your families are of primary importance, so stay safe, stock up on supplies, understand your local evacuation routes and make an emergency plan. For us at C&W/Flow we are taking every precaution to ensure that our systems are also ready to withstand the onslaught of this dangerous Hurricane.”

Sinclair urges everyone “to heed the warnings, stay up to date with the weather bulletins, prepare and do what is necessary to protect life and property. We want our customers to be able to reach out to family, friends and neighbours during this time and that is why all prepaid customers in above markets will receive $10 of free local on-net credit, valid for 48 hours. All customers will be notified by SMS when they receive the credit.”

“We will continue to provide updates via the media as necessary regarding office closures in affected markets,” Sinclair added.

