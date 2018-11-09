FLOWR APPOINTS TOM FLOW CO-CEO

CBJ Newsmakers

COO David Ralston Departs Company

Markham, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or “the Company”) (TSXV: FLWR), a Canadian Licensed Producer of premium cannabis products, announced today that its co-Founder and president, Tom Flow, has been appointed co-CEO of the Company with Vinay Tolia, the company’s CEO since September 2018.

Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Steve Klein commented: “We have an aggressive agenda ahead of us to build a company that excels at cultivating premium cannabis and is positioned to tap into a wide range of exciting markets. Tom and Vinay’s skills are complementary and they have a great working relationship, which we believe will help ensure we capitalize on the opportunities ahead quickly and seamlessly.”

The Company also announced today that David Ralston, COO, has resigned to pursue other opportunities effective Friday, November 9.

“We are grateful to David for his many contributions to building Flowr and preparing the Company for medical sales and adult-use legalization” said Mr. Tolia. “We wish him success in his future endeavors.”

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR), through its subsidiaries, is a Canadian cannabis company focused on the natural science of cannabis. With head offices in Markham, ON and production in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own patented growing systems. Flowr’s investment in research and development is expected to enable its cultivation team to supply patients with consistent, high-quality medicinal cannabis. With a sense of craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation, Flowr is also well positioned with a line of premium quality cannabis products for the adult-use market.

For more information, visit www.flowr.ca Follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada; Facebook: Flowr Canada; Instagram: @flowrcanada; and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Steve Klein

Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

Forward-Looking Information

