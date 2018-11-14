Fluxym nominates a new Executive Director and VP and chooses Singapore to establish its APAC branch

CBJ Newsmakers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective now, Fluxym, the European/American Source-to-Pay experts, has nominated Michael Rouviere Executive Director and VP Asia Pacific, and established their offices in Singapore, at 600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square.

Michael Rouviere, formerly Chief Operating Officer at Allianz Asian Pacific branch, an important German insurer, and since 2017, in charge of their digital transformation, is now responsible for Fluxym’s APAC development. In this capacity, he will guide Asian and Pacific companies in their journey towards Procurement and AP digitization.

Joining their long-time Source-to-Contract, Source-to-Pay and Procure-to-Pay partners, Fluxym is bringing to this market unequalled expertise in driving Source-to-pay system integration projects. With more than 16 years in the European and American markets, and more than 350 successful system implementations, Fluxym will definitively be a major player in the procurement transformation for the large companies operating in the eastern countries.

“We are very enthusiastic about this expansion to the East. We are proud to offer our knowledge and support to our partners and look forward to leading with them the Procurement Transformation and Digitization in the APAC through our new offices under Michael’s governance,” says Philippe de la Villardière, President and founder of Fluxym.

“I am honoured to steer the development of Fluxym in this area of the world and I am happy to help APAC market to progress onto the Procurement process digitization path and towards a more efficient future,” adds Michael Rouviere.

Mainly offering system integration for his ivalua and Basware partners in APAC, Fluxym will also bring to this market some of the newest and avant-garde solutions such as Simetryk, a Supplier Information Management application and tealbook, a disruptive “machine learning” sourcing platform.

About Fluxym

Fluxym, the Source-to-Pay experts, capitalizes on 16 years of experience and more than 350 projects all over the world. Fluxym supports its clients in their procurement & AP transformation journey, through:

* Source to Pay systems advisory services

* Ivalua expertise and integration

* Basware expertise and integration

Fluxym is also reseller and integrator of Simetryk, a state-of-the-art SIM system that puts supplier data under control.

Fluxym is based in Paris, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago and Singapore.

