FLYHT Applies for Warrant Amendment

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to:

Amend the exercise price of the share purchase warrants that were originally issued on May 12, 2016 in connection with the Company’s private placement to $1.60 per share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). The Warrants that are the subject of the amendment application consists of an aggregate 1,695,504 Warrants. The foregoing Warrants are set to expire on May 12, 2018 and the application being submitted to the Exchange is to amend the exercise price to $1.60 per Warrant (the current exercise price being $2.50 per warrant).

For further information on the original issuance of the Warrants – please see the Company’s press release dated May 12, 2016.

Completion of the proposed Warrant price amendment is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT’s mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: FLY:TSX.V; FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

