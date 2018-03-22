FLYHT’s UpTime™ Achieves Milestone: 2 Million Flights

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) is excited to announce that operators with the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) installed for real-time data services on their aircraft have logged, in the aggregate, over two million flights on the UpTimeTM services platform.

FLYHT celebrated its one millionth UpTime flight in April 2014 and proceeded to double the number of flights in less than four years. FLYHT began its UpTime services late in 2004 with a recorded 2,103 flights during 2005. UpTime has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of monitored flights of approximately 75% since that time.

FLYHT’s real-time data streaming technology enhances the efficiency and safety of its customers’ aircraft. The technology saves aircraft operators money, helps to streamline their operations and proactively enhances aircraft safety, which can save lives. FLYHT’s AFIRS technology communicates in real time with the ground-based enterprise server, UpTime, which provides several software products our customers use to gain enhancements in efficiency and safety.

“AFIRS has contributed tremendously to the cost savings of our airline, based on the fact that through its recording system collecting data off the different components of the aircraft, engineers are able to accurately identify and analyze what maintenance procedures need to be carried out on the aircraft,” shared Arthur Senhouse, Director of Flight Operations at Liat 1974 Ltd., one of FLYHT’s longstanding customers.

“FLYHT provides a menu of software services through AFIRS and UpTime to help our customers save money while operating in a variety of conditions across the globe,” remarked FLYHT’s CEO, Tom Schmutz. “The sustained growth in UpTime flights objectively shows the value that FLYHT’s technology brings to our customers.”

Liat operates in the Caribbean and manages challenges specific to operations in that part of the world. “The primary problems that AFIRS has allowed us to solve has been the ability to capture the aircraft times and cycles in real time so they can be applied to our planning, maintenance and inventory system for tracking of our airplane components and life limited items,” stated Alan Alexander, Director Maintenance and Engineering at Liat 1974 Ltd.

The Company’s flight hours and flights are shared on the website homepage, www.flyht.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT’s mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability (located in Calgary, Canada; publicly traded as: (FLY:TSX.V) (FLYLF:OTCQX). Airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRSTM) on their aircraft to capture, process and stream aircraft data with real-time alerts. AFIRS sends this information through satellite networks to the UpTimeTM cloud-based data center, which provides aircraft operators with direct insight into the operational status and health of their aircraft and enables them to take corrective action to maintain the highest standard of operational control.

