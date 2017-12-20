Focus Graphite Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Unit Non-Brokered Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FMS) (OTCQX:FCSMF) (FRANKFURT:FKC) (“Focus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the second closing of a non-brokered private placement (the “FT Offering”) at which it issued an aggregate of 24,400,600 flow-through common shares of the Company (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $0.08 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of $1,952,048.

In connection with the closing of the FT Offering, the Company paid cash finder’s fees totaling $114,122.88. The securities issued in connection with the closing of the FT Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 19, 2018.

Unit Offering

Focus is also pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the “Unit Offering”) for total gross proceeds of $600,000. The Unit Offering consists of 7,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months ending December 20, 2020.

In connection with the closing of the Unit Offering, the Company paid cash finder’s fees totaling $36,000. The securities issued in connection with the closing of the Unit Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 21, 2018.

The FT Offering and Unit Offering remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Focus Graphite Inc.

Mr. Gary Economo

Chief Executive Officer

+1-613-241-4040

geconomo@focusgraphite.com

www.focusgraphite.com