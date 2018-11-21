Focus Graphite Announces that its Superfine, High-Performance, Conductive Graphite used in the Production of Lithium-Ion Batteries is Currently Being Tested by Major Battery Companies

CBJ Newsmakers

OTTAWA, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS: TSX-V; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC) (“Focus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its superfine, high-performance, conductive graphite used in the production of Lithium-Ion batteries is currently being tested by Major Battery Companies.

Typically, a lithium-ion battery requires up to 15 times more graphite than lithium depending on which cathode is used. This is due to the high surface area and layered crystal structure of graphite making it highly suitable for use as an anode material into which the lithium Ions are intercalated. Additionally, some battery technologies require that the graphite in use be almost 100% pure. Sources of pure, high-grade graphite are scarce and not readily available in consistent supply. Focus Graphite’s proprietary thermal process has the ability to provide a consistent supply of superfine, high-performance, conductive graphite for the purity needs of these battery technologies. This is evident by the current testing of Focus Graphite’s products by battery companies who view potential suppliers like Focus Graphite as critical supply chain partners to meet their respective opportunities for growth.

With estimates predicting electric car and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales reaching approximately 14.2 million by 2025 and reflecting a compound average growth rate of 38 per cent per year from 2016 to 2025, these battery companies are refining their product roadmaps to service this rapidly growing demand for efficient and effective energy storage.1

For the last 4 years, Focus Graphite has been delivering innovations that represent potential advancements for the industry on a whole. Under the supervision of Dr. Joseph Doninger, Focus’ Director of Manufacturing and Technology, Focus achieved a number of significant in-house manufacturing and technological milestones that reflect the high quality and physical attributes of its wholly owned Lac Knife graphite resource.

In a presentation at the International Battery Seminar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 26, 2017, Dr. Doninger presented long-term cycling test results demonstrating that the zero loss in capacity of the standard grade of coated spherical graphite lasted for 250 cycles and showed a loss of only 4.5% in capacity after 570 cycles.

This is significant when compared with a competitive supplier’s spherical graphite, which we used for testing purposes, that lost 11.7% after 440 cycles and 10.5% after 510 cycles. With a better than 50% cycling performance in comparative testing, these results suggest that Focus Graphite’s coated SPG could last beyond 2000 cycles in full sized batteries. These results are significant to battery manufacturers who factor life cycle economics as a key benefit to end-users.

Gary Economo, CEO of Focus Graphite states that, “The testing of our superfine, high-performance, conductive graphite by our battery partners bodes well for the industry on a whole. Not only does it demonstrate the strategic foresight of our partners in finding a reliable supply of high-grade graphite but is demonstrates a real commitment to solving what will become one of the most pressing needs of the future – reliable energy.”

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com .

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Focus Graphite’s growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. Forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this press release include statements with respect to proposed terms of the private placement transaction. There can be no assurance that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Focus Graphite disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect Focus Graphite’s financial and business results is included in public documents Focus Graphite files from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and which are available at www.sedar.com.

