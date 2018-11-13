Focus Graphite Develops Proprietary Processing Technology for Producing Superfine, High-Performance Graphite for Use in the Production of Lithium-Ion Batteries

CBJ Newsmakers

OTTAWA, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS: TSX-V; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC) (“Focus” or the “Company”) is excited by the successful results of its efforts to advance the production of superfine, high-performance graphite using its proprietary processing technology. Already a source of high-grade graphite, suitable for use across a wide range of technology applications from energy storage to biomedicine, Focus Graphite is excited by the opportunity to expand its range of high-grade graphite.

Over the last 4 years, Focus Graphite has embarked on an intensive value added product development and testing program. This has resulted in a number of product announcements including the introduction of high-performing coated spherical graphite, highly conductive graphite for cathodes and the introduction of new super-fine grades of spherical graphite. All of which have been based on Focus Graphite’s proprietary thermal process that purifies graphite without the use of chemicals. For further details on the company’s product development and testing programs, please see the EVS30 Whitepaper presented in Stuttgart, Germany in Oct 2017 on the website.

Typically, the large flakes hold more value for producers because they are much easier and less expensive to purify. The smaller flakes are typically sold off as industrial material and generally hold a much lower value in relation to its larger counterpart. Focus Graphite’s processing technology provides an effective method for refining these smaller flakes into superfine, high-grade graphite – which is ideal for use in lithium-ion batteries and other energy storage applications. With growing market demand for reliable sources of high-grade graphite to build the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, Focus Graphite’s proprietary process for refining superfine high-grade graphite inherently increases the value of smaller flakes to a level on par, or above, their larger counterparts. The net effect is an increase in the overall valuation for the total graphite load.

Focus Graphite is well poised with its history of technological successes designing processes that have led to superior performing coated spherical graphite for use in battery anodes and high performing expanded graphite for use in Li-Ion battery cathodes.

Gary Economo, CEO of Focus Graphite states that, “We are extremely excited by the strides that we’ve made in developing a proprietary process that not only increases the overall value across a higher percentage of our graphite material, but also provides a new, innovative methodology for increasing capacity today to better supply the energy demands of the technologies of tomorrow.”

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com .

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Focus Graphite’s growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. Forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this press release include statements with respect to proposed terms of the private placement transaction. There can be no assurance that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Focus Graphite disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect Focus Graphite’s financial and business results is included in public documents Focus Graphite files from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and which are available at www.sedar.com.

