Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Focus Graphite Inc. Engages NextCap Investor Relations to Provide Investor Relations Services and Increase Visibility in U.S. Markets Focus Graphite Inc. Engages NextCap Investor Relations to Provide Investor Relations Services and Increase Visibility in U.S. Markets CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDiscovery 2019 Short Duration LP Closing September 26, 2019 – Maximum $25,000,000Braille Energy Systems Inc. Engages NextCap Investor Relations to Provide Investor Relations Services and Increase Visibility in U.S. MarketsClear Blue Technologies Announces RSU and Option Grants