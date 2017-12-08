Following facility closure, assets from U.S. Paper Converters Inc. to be sold via public auction on Aucto.com

APPLETON, WI–(Marketwired – December 08, 2017) – Paper converting equipment and machinery from U.S. Paper Converters Inc. will be sold in a public auction on December 14th on Aucto.com.

The Wisconsin-based paper converter announced plans to shut down its Appleton facility in late October. The plant specialized in converting paper, packaging, film and non-woven products. The closure is the latest in a series of closures and layoffs from paper companies in the Fox Valley estimated to have affected more than 850 jobs.

BIDITUP Auctions Worldwide, a California-based auction firm, in conjunction with Maynards, an auction firm specializing in bankruptcy and liquidation auctions, will conduct the online auction. BIDITUP is considered a global leader in asset conversion, offering auction, real estate, and appraisal services to an array of markets.

To provide a live audio stream and enable online bidding, the event will be hosted on Aucto.com. The auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 14th, 2017. Interested buyers are invited to register for the auction on Aucto.com to participate in the auction.

Equipment available for bid includes late model paper converting equipment, such as dual rotary knife sheeters, slitter-rewinders, unwind stands, guillotine cutters and balers; material handling and rollstock equipment, such as roll clamp trucks and forklifts; as well as machine shop and general plant support equipment.

To view the complete auction catalog, click here.

Featured equipment includes:

65″ Marquip eCon Dual Rotary Sheeter

110″ Voith Conwind II Two Drum Slitter Rewinder

130″ A&F Slitter Rewinder

76″ E.C.H. Will Dual Rotary Knife Sheeter

Yale 12,000 Lb. Cap. Roll Clamp Truck

ABOUT AUCTO.COM

Aucto connects industrial equipment buyers and sellers on an easy-to-use, secure and global platform. For sellers, Aucto provides a marketplace to recover capital from surplus and used industrial equipment. For buyers, Aucto gives access to quality used equipment at liquidation pricing. Aucto is smart, simple and always working for you.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/8/11G148623/Images/Slitter_Rewinder-6383603f39f9aab49a04e7259d0b1c39.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/8/11G148623/Images/Clamp_Truck-a6cf3f8238988bb7a7b90146e482b034.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/8/11G148623/Images/Dual_Rotary_Sheeter-5affb99735bf90818b9f020eb3f19a5c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/8/11G148623/Images/Rotary_Knife_Sheeter-18d64d60272eaecf98fc2ec7f3c950be.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/8/11G148623/Images/mw1c0r81p6k3pd1n142f1li4jqi2-70940ad6c01ab975b5da27d0357deaad.jpg