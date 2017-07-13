FOR SALE: State-of-the-Art cGMP-Qualified Solid Dosage Development and Manufacturing Facility

COMMACK, NY, July 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A spacious, technologically advanced facility, conveniently located within an area of robust pharmaceutical initiatives, is now available for cGMP activities, from formulation development to mid-size commercial production. Ropack Pharma Solutions (RPS) has made the strategic decision to market and sell its 103,530-sq-ft pharmaceutical and research facility on a 10.75-acre plot at 49 Mall Drive, Commack, New York.

The well-maintained facility has benefited from $50M in capital investments in the past 10 years. It houses 16 process development and commercial manufacturing suites as well as full-fit-out analytical laboratories. This facility has fully validated HVACs, temperature- and humidity-controlled production suites, USP water system, compressed air, laboratories, cGMP-qualified manufacturing clean rooms and warehouses. Complete equipment train and lab devices allow the capacity to perform a wide range of cGMP activities.

“We operated in this facility with the belief that advanced technology brings advanced results,” said Yves Massicotte, President and CEO of RPS. “We have applied this principle in keeping the labs pristine and production suites equipped, fully commissioned utility systems and technology from the most-respected names in the industry to meet cGMP requirements.”

With an excellent regulatory history; DEA Schedule II-V license; up to 40,000 sq. ft. of warehouse expansion possible on available land; and immediate, easy freeway access (I-495), the 49 Mall Drive location has the capacity, technology and amenities to meet the most exacting requirements.

Interested parties should contact Yves Massicotte for more information regarding an acquisition of this Commack, New York-based solid dosage development and manufacturing facility. For more information visit http://www.ropack.com/2017/06/13/available/

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0628c545-bf6d-40ab-b9cb-203097df7bea

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0200cfa6-1881-4b51-956d-98261484ec5d

CONTACT: Yves Massicotte, President and CEO Ropack Pharma Solutions 1-888-353-7090, ext. 2271 josee.leblanc@ropack.com Josee LeBlanc, Assistant to the President and CEO Ropack Pharma Solutions 1-888-353-7090, ext. 2271 josee.leblanc@ropack.com