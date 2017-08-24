Ford Fleet Services Reserves 1000 Units for a Large Mid Western Utility Company

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – On4 Communications (OTC: ONCI) is pleased to announce it is currently in negotiations with Ford Fleet Services. Ford Fleet services has asked us to put 1000 units on reserve as they have a Large Mid Western Utility Company who has expressed interest in not only our FMS Safe Driving App but also our Global Tracking Device.”

CEO Steve Berman states “This would act as trial run, Afterward Ford Fleet Services would evaluate the data from the utility company and decide to roll out nationally and eventually globally.”

“In addition we have executed a non binding letter of intent to purchase a 15,000 SQ foot factory in Kuala Lumpur to fulfill our anticipated up coming orders.”

“This is a non binding letter of intent and locks up the factory for sale to any other entity for 6 months.”

“In regards to FJ Auto group we will have an update next week,” CEO Steve Berman concludes.

About On4 Communications

On4 is a holdings company with an aggressive focus of acquiring proven and profitable businesses. Our first project is focusing on businesses operating in the $1.7 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Our newest targeted businesses are operating in the trillion-dollar mobile App space. Our first acquisition in the mobile App space is FMS Marketing a global creator and distributor of mobile Apps for Android and Iphones. We are also targeting businesses to acquire and joint venture with in the medical marijuana and emerging MJ ancillary products space.

