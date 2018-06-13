Ford to Meet Industry Leaders on NAFTA

CBJ — Ontario Premier-elect Doug Ford will meet with industry representatives to discuss NAFTA negotiations, which have all but stalled with the U.S. looking for a major overhaul. In fact, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly stated that his preference is to scrap NAFTA and instead open separate bilateral talks with Canada and Mexico.

The meeting comes just days after Ford said he stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was the subject of a Twitter tirade from Trump.

Trump called Trudeau “weak and dishonest” after the G7 summit in Quebec on Sunday, annoyed by comments Trudeau made during a media conference when he objected to American tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum last month.

Trump is also displeased with Canada’s supply management system for dairy farmers and has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on auto imports from Canada, a move that would be crippling to Ontario’s auto manufacturing sector.

