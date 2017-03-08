Forest Grove Cultivation Selects MCIG’s Grow Contractors to Build Largest Oregon Indoor Grow

HENDERSON, NV–(Marketwired – Mar 8, 2017) – mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, subsidiary, Grow Contractors is proud to announce its selection as the builder of choice of the first large scale indoor grow facility in Oregon for Forest Grove Cultivation. With an overall plan for 115,000 square feet this will be a top ranked grow space in Oregon. The first phase is already permitted for 50,000 square feet. MCIG estimates to begin construction within 60 days and 4 months to complete the project. The project will generate a minimum $1.5M in revenue for the Company, but could exceed $1.9M with add-ons.

In Oregon, state law requires that you complete the build out before obtaining a license. This does not change our business model and all growers are almost certainly assured a license by complying with clearly written state building requirements. Rob Kressa, CEO of Grow Contractors stated, “Our sweet spot is definitely large scale growers on the West Coast. They understand the real deal while the East Coast is still getting played by opportunists looking for a quick buck. We are here to stay and will do multiple phases and build outs for the best players.”

“We tracked Rob for almost a year, he was very patient and professional in dealing with as we went through the process of forming our group and getting off the ground. When we were ready, we signed him in a week because we knew his team was the best,” said Yan Yanpolsky, of Progressive Property Management LLC.

