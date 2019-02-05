Foresters Financial announces new leadership for Charlotte, NC office

CBJ Newsmakers

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foresters Financial™, an international financial services provider has named Fanci Worthington as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Charlotte, NC office which is a part of the company’s nationwide distribution network of over 40 branch offices. Fanci comes to Foresters with a strong background in the financial services industry and most recently served as a Market Maker at Consolidated Planning where she focused on recruiting advisors for the Charlotte office. In Fanci’s new role, she will be responsible for the overall growth and development of the Charlotte, NC branch office.

“We are extremely pleased to have Fanci join our leadership team and help us to deliver upon our purpose of enriching lives and building strong communities,” says William J. Stevens CLU® ChFC®, MSFS, Senior Vice President, Retail Sales at Foresters Financial Services Inc.

Fanci holds a Bachelor’s of Arts from Middle Tennessee State University, Certified Financial Planner™ and Accredited Investment Fiduciary™ designations, FINRA Series 7, 63,65,24, and insurance licenses.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. We provide life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help families achieve their financial goals and make a lasting difference in their lives and communities. Foresters Financial has assets of $17.7 billion, liabilities of $15.7 billion, total funds under management of $45.1 billion and a surplus of $2 billion (all figures in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2017). For more information, visit foresters.com.

CONTACT: Greg Hubert Foresters Financial 416-429-3000 ext: 4044 ghubert@foresters.com