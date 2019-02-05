Foresters Financial announces new leadership for Columbus, OH office

CBJ Newsmakers

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foresters Financial™, a purpose-driven financial services provider has named Michael Schlegel as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Columbus, OH office which is a part of the company’s nationwide distribution network of over 40 branch offices. Michael comes to Foresters with an extensive background in the financial services industry and most recently served as Vice President of Sales at National Life, where he focused on recruiting and training advisors and sales leaders. In Michael’s new role, he will be responsible for the overall growth and development of the Columbus, OH branch office.

“We have a remarkable opportunity to help our clients develop actionable strategies in their pursuit of financial well-being. With the support of experienced leaders like Michael, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of the clients and communities we serve,” says William J. Stevens CLU® ChFC®, MSFS, Senior Vice President, Retail Sales at Foresters Financial Services Inc.

Michael holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Brockport State, FINRA Series 6,7,24,26,63 and insurance licenses.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. We provide life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help families achieve their financial goals and make a lasting difference in their lives and communities. Foresters Financial has assets of $17.7 billion, liabilities of $15.7 billion, total funds under management of $45.1 billion and a surplus of $2 billion (all figures in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2017). For more information, visit foresters.com.

For more information about any First Investors Fund, you may obtain a free prospectus by downloading it from our website, contact your registered representative, or call 800 423 4026. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, fees or charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information, and all applicable prospectuses should be read carefully before you invest or send money. An investment in one of these products is not a bank deposit and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency.

CONTACT: Greg Hubert Foresters Financial 416-429-3000 ext: 4044 ghubert@foresters.com