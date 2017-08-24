Former Nokia & Alcatel-Lucent Patents Offered for Sale in Structured Divestiture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – August 24, 2017) – AQUA Licensing, a leading patent advisory and transaction firm, has been retained to manage the sale of a large telecommunications patent portfolio that was previously owned by Nokia and developed by Alcatel-Lucent / Bell Labs, Nokia Technologies and Nokia Networks.

The portfolio consists of 4,260 patent families, comprised of 6,069 granted patents and 734 patent applications. The patents have been acquired by an investment entity established to manage the orderly liquidation of the assets.

Some of the patents will be made available through AQUA’s IP Investor Pool to venture backed startups.

Alcatel-Lucent was formed in 2006 through a combination of the Alcatel and Lucent Technologies businesses. The assets include patents from the former AT&T Bell Labs Laboratory, which is now owned by Nokia, following the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent by Nokia. The Portfolio is predominately made up of former Alcatel-Lucent patents, which make up 82% of the assets offered.

The Nokia Technologies patents in this portfolio predominantly originated from the former Devices and Services business of Nokia. Though the business was divested to Microsoft in 2014, Nokia retained the intellectual property in its Nokia Technologies business. 15% percent of the Portfolio originates from Nokia Technologies.

Nokia Siemens Networks was formed in 2007 through a combination of Nokia’s networks business and Siemens’ carrier-related operations for fixed and mobile networks. Following the purchase of Siemens’ share in 2013, the business was ultimately renamed Nokia Networks. 3% of the assets in the Portfolio originated from Nokia Networks.

The Portfolio includes patent families from six technology clusters; Wireless, Services, IP and Networks, Access Fixed and Optical Networks, Hardware and Components and User Experience, Mechanics and Materials.

The portfolio is being made available for cash purchase, in whole or in part, on a first-come, first-served basis. Offers will be considered for large or small lots, although individual families will not be broken.

“Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent have built a compelling portfolio fundamental to many growth markets. We see significant value in parsing this portfolio out to those who will see highest value from the ownership of these strategic assets,” said Mark McMillan, Managing Director of AQUA Licensing.

AQUA will be offering discrete sub-sets of the purchased assets designed to be of interest to buyers in specific markets. Those interested should contact Info@AQUALicensing.com, or visit www.aqualicensing.com for more details.

About AQUA Licensing, LLC

Based in Silicon Valley, AQUA has a proven track record of assisting companies in gaining the greatest return on investment for their intellectual property assets. AQUA’s clients include global technology firms and mid-sized companies seeking to maximize the return on their R&D investments. AQUA’s team includes both senior patent attorneys and business development executives from leading U.S. technology firms with deep expertise in IP strategy, protection, enforcement and licensing.