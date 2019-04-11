Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Forsys Announces the Filing of the 2018 Audited Financial Statements and the Revocation of the Cease Trade Order Forsys Announces the Filing of the 2018 Audited Financial Statements and the Revocation of the Cease Trade Order CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedIntegrated Asset Management Corp. Announces $22,000,000 Financing for Lagasco Inc.Forsys Announces the Filing of the 2018 Audited Financial Statements and the Revocation of the Cease Trade OrderNew IFRS 15 Standard Causes Xebec to Update Guidance