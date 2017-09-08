Fortis Inc. and its Subsidiaries Ready to Respond to Aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Turks and Caicos

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNLAND AND LABRADOR–(Marketwired – Sept. 8, 2017) – Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) today announced its Hurricane Irma emergency response program. Utility personnel are set to depart Canada to assist FortisTCI with restoration efforts on the Islands of Turks and Caicos.

“We made contact this morning with our team in Providenciales,” said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. “Our thoughts are with all our employees throughout the Islands, their families, the Government and people of Turks and Caicos. Fortis will work diligently to help restore power throughout the region safely and as quickly as possible once the all-clear is given by Government.”

As part of our initial response, employees from FortisBC, FortisAlberta, FortisOntario, Maritime Electric and Newfoundland Power will travel to the region as soon as the airport reopens. These employees include power line technicians, design technologists, mechanics and engineers, and are expected to be on the ground for a three-week period. A second crew will replace the initial team to continue the support; this group will include employees from our United States-based utilities.

“This combined effort to assist FortisTCI in restoring the power system will be comprehensive,” said Gary Smith, Executive Vice President, Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations, Fortis Inc. “Our first priority will be restoring power to critical infrastructure such as water supply systems, as well as to emergency response organizations like fire, police, hospitals and shelters. All other efforts will be organized and prioritized once on the ground,” he said.

This is the 9th emergency response effort of this kind for Fortis utilities. Others include:

Gilbert – 1988 – Jamaica

Keith – 2000 – Belize

Iris – 2001 – Belize

Juan – 2003 – Prince Edward Island

Ivan – 2004 – Jamaica and Grand Cayman

Tornadoes – 2006 – Alberta

Ike – 2008 – Turks and Caicos

Igor – 2010 – Newfoundland and Labrador

“We will be diligent and decisive in these efforts, and take all precautions to ensure our employees and the residents of the country remain safe at all times,” said Mr. Smith.

