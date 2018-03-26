Fortis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR–(Marketwired – March 26, 2018) - Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:FTS) (NYSE:FTS) announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Corporation to issue up to C$500,000,000 (or its U.S. dollar equivalent) of common shares (the “Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Corporation’s discretion. Any Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) or any other marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded (collectively, the “Marketplaces”) at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Corporation’s sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until December 30, 2018 unless terminated prior to such date by the Corporation. Fortis intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for general corporate purposes. As Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be distributed at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of the distribution.

Distributions of the Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated March 26, 2018 with Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited and Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd., as Canadian agents, and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as U.S. agents.

The ATM Program is being established pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated March 26, 2018 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Corporation’s Canadian base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) dated November 30, 2016 and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated March 26, 2018 (the “U.S. Prospectus Supplement”) to the Corporation’s U.S. base prospectus (the “U.S. Base Prospectus”) included in its U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2016. The Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus or the U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the U.S. Base Prospectus, as applicable, upon request by contacting in Canada:

