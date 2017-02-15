Fortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends – 2017

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR–(Marketwired – February 15, 2017) –

The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

$0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “F” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; $0.2427 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “G” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; $0.15625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “H” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; $0.119125 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “I” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “J” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; $0.2500 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “K” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; $0.25625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series “M” of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 19, 2017; and $0.40 per share on the issued and outstanding fully paid Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2017 to the Common Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2017.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

