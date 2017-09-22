Fortis Inc. Launches Tap Your Potential – A Community Initiative Celebrating Achievements in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR–(Marketwired – Sept. 22, 2017) - Fortis Inc. (“Fortis”) (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) today launched a new community initiative, Tap Your Potential. This online program is a collection of stories and insights which highlight the amazing things that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians achieve at home and around the world every day.

“Fortis has grown from a local Newfoundland and Labrador business to a leader in the North American electric and gas utility industry,” said Mr. Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. “We have created Tap Your Potential to share the many success stories of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and to inspire others to achieve great things.”

Tap Your Potential highlights Newfoundlanders and Labradorians from all walks of life. From physicians to sculptors, boat builders to scientists, all of the Tap Your Potential stories have one thing in common – they are about people who achieve amazing things and call Newfoundland and Labrador home.

“Fortis has excelled as a company, with our history deeply rooted in Newfoundland and Labrador. Through Tap Your Potential, we want to shine a bright light on people who are making their mark all over the map, and making a difference right here at home,” said Mr. Perry.

Stories included in Tap Your Potential can be viewed online at www.TapYourPotential.ca. The site includes inspiring stories from Newfoundlanders and Labradorians on how the province has helped them tap their potential. Tap Your Potential is also available on social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, twitter and YouTube (@tapyourpotentialnl; #tapyourpotentialnl).

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$48 billion as of June 30, 2017. The Corporation’s 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com.