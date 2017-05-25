Fortress Paper Announces Voting Results for Its 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) - Fortress Paper Ltd. (“Fortress Paper” or the “Company“) (TSX:FTP)(OTCQX:FTPLF) announces that the following six directors were elected at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 23, 2017 (the “Meeting“):

NOMINEE % VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD Chadwick Wasilenkoff 99.89 0.11 Joe Nemeth 98.76 1.24 Anil Wirasekara 99.87 0.13 Terrence P. Kavanagh 99.89 0.11 Gerald Gaetz 99.87 0.13 Ezra Gardner 99.89 0.11

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the fixing of the number of directors of the Company at six; (ii) the shareholder rights plan agreement entered into by the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as of January 16, 2017; and (iii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

A total of 8,940,845 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.46% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. A formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Fortress Paper

Fortress Paper operates internationally in two distinct business segments: dissolving pulp and security paper products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose mill located in Canada, which has expanded into the renewable energy generation sector with the construction of a cogeneration facility. The Company operates its security paper products business at the Landqart mill located in Switzerland, where it produces banknote, passport, visa and other brand protection and security papers.