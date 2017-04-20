Fortress Paper to Release First Quarter 2017 Earnings

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - Fortress Paper Ltd. (“Fortress Paper” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:FTP) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2017 after the close of the market on Thursday, May 11, 2017. In connection with the release of its results, Fortress Paper will host a conference call on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (PDT) to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Corporation’s operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Dial In Numbers: 604-681-8564 Vancouver 403-532-5601 Calgary or International 780-429-5820 Edmonton 416-623-0333 Toronto 613-212-0171 Ottawa 514-687-4017 Montreal

Toll Free Dial In Number: 1-855-353-9183 from Canada and USA

Participant Pass Code: 15086# Conference Reference Number: 1216477#

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. To access the replay, listeners may dial 1-855-201-2300 from Canada or the USA or dial 403-255-0697 from local Calgary or International. The conference reference number is 1216477# and the participant pass code to access the replay is 15086#.

About Fortress Paper

Fortress Paper operates internationally in two distinct business segments: dissolving pulp and security paper products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose Mill located in Canada, which has expanded into the renewable energy generation sector with the construction of a cogeneration facility. The Company operates its security paper products business at the Landqart Mill located in Switzerland, where it produces banknote, passport, visa and other brand protection and security papers.