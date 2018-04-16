Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 15,041 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2018 Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 15,041 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2018 RecommendedFortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 15,041 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2018Morpheus Network Adds Charlie Shrem as Advisor and Announces Public Token SaleMorpheus Network принимает Чарли Шрема в команду консультантов и анонсирует публичную продажу токенов