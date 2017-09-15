Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Provides Update on Executive Team

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V:FCF) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.0125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 12, 2017 to shareholders of record as at September 29, 2017. The shares will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on September 27, 2017.

The Corporation advises that the dividend to be paid on the common shares is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The Corporation has granted an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan to an officer of the Corporation. The options are exercisable at a price of $4.00 per share, being at a premium to the current trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The options are exercisable for a term of five years expiring on September 15, 2022 and will vest immediately, or as otherwise required by the TSXV. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

The Corporation also announces the departure of Mr. Allan Bezanson as Executive Vice President of the Corporation. Mr. Bezanson was the former Interim CEO of the Corporation up to February 23, 2016 and remained with the Corporation as Executive Vice President thereafter to assist with the transition to the new investment model and the new management team. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Bezanson for his efforts to the Corporation over the last 18 months. Stephen Reid, President and CEO of the Corporation commented: “I’d like to personally thank Allan for his dedication to the Corporation and we’re grateful for his substantial contributions as a co-founder of FA Capital.”

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a long-term investment approach. The Corporation has developed an investment approach to create long-term value for its shareholders and partner entrepreneurs (investees) by pursuing controlling interest acquisitions of cash flow positive, premium middle-market privately-held entities. The Corporation seeks to win mandates by appealing to the segment of the market which is not aligned with traditional private equity control, royalty monetizations or related structures. The Corporation’s innovative platform offers incentives (contractually) for growth in favour of our partner entrepreneurs. This unique platform is designed to appeal to entrepreneurs who believe in the growth of their businesses and who want the added ability to continue to manage the business with a long-term partner.

The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FCF”.

For further information please refer to the Corporation's website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

Stephen Reid

Chief Executive Officer

403-540-5411

sreid@advantagecapital.ca James Bell

Chief Operating Officer

403-455-2218

jbell@advantagecapital.ca

