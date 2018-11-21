Founders Advantage Releases Q3 2018 Results

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSXV: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 (“Q3 2018”). For complete information, readers should refer to the full Q3 2018 Report or to the consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation’s website at www.advantagecapital.ca. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Strategic Alternatives Review Impacts Q3 2018

As a result of a strategic alternatives review process, the Corporation entered into a letter of intent on September 25, 2018 (the “LOI”) to acquire the remaining 40% interest (the “Proposed Transaction”) in Dominion Lending Centres Limited Partnership (“DLC”) from companies controlled by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat (the “DLC Principals”) and certain minority holders of DLC for $75.772 million (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price will be funded through a combination of: (i) 41,012,571 class “A” common shares of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”), with each Common Share having a deemed price of $1.75 per share; and (ii) subordinated 6% promissory notes issued to the DLC Principals and the other vendors in the aggregate amount of $4.0 million.

On November 16, 2018, the Corporation entered into a definitive agreement for the Proposed Transaction (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) with the DLC Principals and the other vendors. The Share Purchase Agreement contemplates that the proposed transaction will be completed on December 31, 2018. The Proposed Transaction, if completed, will be a related-party transaction as both the DLC Principals are directors of the Corporation and are management of DLC. Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including approval by a majority of the minority shareholders; approval by the TSX Venture Exchange; and approval by the Corporation’s senior lender.

The Corporation has called a special meeting of shareholders for December 18, 2018 (the “Meeting”) for consideration of the Proposed Transaction. The Corporation has mailed a management information circular dated November 16, 2018 (the “Circular”) to all shareholders in connection with the Meeting which contains full disclosure on the Proposed Transaction. A copy of the Circular is available on SEDAR.

As a result of the Proposed Transaction the Corporation recorded a $2.6 million restructuring provision during the three months ended September 30, 2018 for anticipated management severance costs, lease costs for the Calgary head office, and the expenses related to the Proposed Transaction.

In addition, in light of the Proposed Transaction, FAC assessed the impact of the transaction on the existing deferred tax asset. As at September 30, 2018, the Corporation had a non-capital loss carry forward balance of $38.7 million, representing deferred tax asset value of $10.4 million. FAC recognized a non-cash deferred tax expense of $10.4 million during the third quarter given the uncertainty on the timing and ability to use the non-capital losses.

As such, with a $2.6 million accrual for restructuring expenses and a non-cash deferred tax expense of $10.4 million, the Proposed Transaction had a significant negative impact on the Corporation’s reported net income for the quarter.

Q3 2018 Highlights

Revenue of $33.1 million, an increase of 52% over the three-month period ending September 30, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million and proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million representing a 16% and 3% increase, respectively, over the three month period ending September 30, 2017.

Q3 free cash flow of $2.0 million which is 41% higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $0.4 million resulting in adjusted earnings per share of $0.01.

The Corporation entered into the LOI to acquire the remaining 40% interest in DLC.

Please see the Corporation’s MD&A and financial statements for additional information relating to the financial results.

Stephen Reid, President and CEO, commented, “We are excited about the DLC transaction and continue to work toward closing. In the meantime, we are continuing to focus on growing our four investments while managing our corporate costs. We are pleased to have another consecutive quarter with positive free cash flow generation as well as year over year growth in both free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA during Q3 2018. Further, we continue to achieve strong funded volume growth in our Franchise Segment, which is comprised primarily of DLC. Funded mortgage volumes increased 5% from Q3 2017 and 22% increase from Q2 2018.”

Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands except per share amounts) September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Revenues $ 33,117 $ 21,759 $ 98,884 $ 54,953 Income from operations 2,508 4,537 9,781 5,387 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,565 8,262 26,517 16,006 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to: (1) Shareholders 5,219 4,092 13,859 7,800 Non-controlling interests 4,346 4,170 12,658 8,206 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 29 % 38 % 27 % 29 % Proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA (1) 5,985 5,827 16,430 12,074 Free cash flow (1) 2,001 1,415 3,444 2,633 Net income (loss) for the period (10,209 ) 3,611 (11,585 ) 5,042 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders (11,080 ) 1,140 (14,347 ) 485 Non-controlling interests 871 2,471 2,762 4,557 Adjusted net income (1) 1,871 1,959 5,545 2,306 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to: (1) Shareholders 403 46 509 (1,252 ) Non-controlling interests 1,468 1,913 5,036 3,558 Diluted (loss) income per share (0.29 ) 0.03 (0.38 ) 0.01 Adjusted income (loss) per share (1) 0.01 - 0.01 (0.03 ) Dividend declared per share 0.0125 0.0125 0.0375 0.0375

Selected Segmented Financial Highlights:

We currently operate a corporate head office and three business segments being– Business Products and Services, Consumer Products and Services and Franchise. Please see the Corporation’s MD&A for a comprehensive discussion relating to the financial results for the segments.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands except per share amounts) September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Franchise $ 6,816 $ 7,626 $ 15,188 $ 12,306 Consumer Products and Services 1,312 1,493 5,145 5,904 Business Products and Services 2,203 878 8,755 2,070 Corporate and consolidated (766 ) (1,735 ) (2,571 ) (4,274 ) Total adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,565 8,262 26,517 16,006 Proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA (1) Franchise 3,967 4,476 8,913 7,456 Consumer Products and Services 787 895 3,087 3,542 Business Products and Services 1,231 456 4,430 1,076 Total Proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 5,985 $ 5,827 $ 16,430 $ 12,074

The value of an expanding and diversified portfolio has provided us with growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Revenues $ 33,117 $ 21,759 $ 98,884 $ 54,953 Income from operations 2,508 4,537 9,781 5,387 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,565 8,262 26,517 16,006

Franchise Segment

The mortgage regulations that became effective January 1, 2018 have had a minimal impact on DLC to date. DLC, the largest mortgage brokerage firm in Canada (by volume), realized solid funded mortgage volumes in Q3 showing funded mortgage growth of 5% from the prior year and 22% increase from Q2 2018. The increase in funded volumes over the prior year may be reflective of an increase in the number of borrowers using a mortgage broker in light of the recent mortgage rule changes. The decrease in revenue is largely attributable to a decrease in connectivity fees primarily due to the timing of the execution of a large contract in the three months ended September 30, 2017, thereby increasing the prior period above normal trend levels.

Franchise Segment Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Revenues $ 11,549 $ 12,895 $ 29,704 $ 29,035 Income from operations 5,212 6,186 10,428 8,025 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 6,816 7,626 15,188 12,306 Funded mortgage volumes 11,204,710 10,658,943 27,418,601 26,194,373 Number of franchises 512 478 512 478 Number of brokers 5,347 5,436 5,347 5,436

Consumer Products and Services Segment

Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness (“Club16”) continues to grow its member numbers and is performing in line with management expectations. In January, the new South Surrey club was opened, (which included the relocation of the White Rock She’s Fit! facility and transition of the facility into a larger co-ed Club16 location). This updated facility has shown strong early growth with 6,812 members at September 30, up 7% from June 30, and up 26% from the end of March. The revenue potential has not yet been fully realized for the new clubs, which is typical for new club openings from standard ramp up periods to reach anticipated member numbers. In addition, Club16 has received building permits for a facility in Tsawwassen Commons, the second part of a Tsawwassen megamall development. Construction on this facility started in July and it is expected to open in early 2019.

Consumer Products and Services Segment Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Revenues $ 6,279 $ 5,933 $ 20,422 $ 19,210 Income from operations 419 330 2,570 3,396 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,312 1,493 5,145 5,904 Member count 83,849 80,078 83,849 80,078

Business Products and Services Segment

The Business Products and Services segment Q3 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, representing a $1.3 million decrease compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. The segment was impacted by the anticipated Canadian postal strike reducing revenue at Astley Gilbert Limited (“AG”) and by a softening of blueprinting product and services revenue due to contraction in the construction market within Ontario. In addition, a hurricane near the Impact Radio Accessories (“Impact”) warehouse distribution center in North Carolina delayed the shipment of orders in the later part of September, decreasing Impact revenues.

The 2017 results do not include AG as it was acquired in October 2017 and only include a partial period for Impact from the date of acquisition on March 1, 2017.

Business Products and Services Segment Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Revenues $ 15,289 17,345 $ 2,931 $ 48,758 $ 6,708 Income from operations 219 1,689 580 2,579 1,354 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2,203 3,761 878 8,755 2,070

Corporate G&A

During the third quarter 2018, when compared to the same quarter of 2017, corporate general and administrative expenses decreased by $1.1 million on lower salary, acquisition costs, and travel related expenses, the decreases were offset by $2.6 million restructuring provision recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2018. Corporate general and administrative expenses were $3.3 million as compared to $1.8 million in the same quarter of 2017.

2018 Outlook

Previously, FAC issued 2018 guidance for our expected proportionate share of annual adjusted EBITDA from our four investees of approximately $21.5 million to $22.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Overall, the results to date for 2018 are generally in-line with managements’ expectations given the seasonality of some of our investees. However, considering the softening revenue for AG due to the anticipated postal strike and contraction in construction activity, and lower than anticipated revenue ramp up for Newton Connectivity Systems (“NCS”) within the Franchise segment, we expect proportionate share of annual adjusted EBITDA from our four investees to be between $19.0 million and $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach.

The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FCF”.

For further information, please refer to the Corporation’s website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

Amar Leekha

Senior Vice President

403-455-6671

aleekha@advantagecapital.ca James Bell

Chief Operating Officer

403-455-2218

jbell@advantagecapital.ca

