Four Diamond Recipients Continue to Sparkle

OTTAWA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 27, 2017) - Three luxurious hotels and two world-class restaurants in Ottawa have once again earned the coveted CAA/AAA Four Diamond designation for 2017 and remain part of a select group of establishments within North America to hold that status.

The Westin Ottawa, the Fairmont Château Laurier, Brookstreet Hotel, Beckta Dining & Wine and Restaurant E18hteen are a part of a list of just 1,615 hotels and 665 restaurants that have made the CAA/AAA Four Diamond list for 2017.

“We are pleased to recognize these establishments,” says Christina Hlusko, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario. “To maintain the exceptional standards year after year that are required for this rating is an outstanding achievement. CAA/AAA Four Diamond establishments are attentive to guests’ needs and consistently deliver memorable luxury experiences in Ottawa.”

A Four Diamond hotel is refined and stylish, providing upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. A Four Diamond restaurant provides distinctive fine dining fare, creatively prepared and skillfully served, often with a wine steward and in an upscale ambience.

“The whole team at Beckta is so honoured to receive the coveted CAA/AAA Four Diamond award for the 13th year, given the incredibly high standards of the anonymous reviewers and the excellent company of restaurants this distinction puts us in,” says Stephen Beckta, owner of Beckta Dining & Wine. “We are very grateful that CAA/AAA Members will be encouraged to visit our dining rooms based upon their critics’ professional and impartial recommendations.”

For 80 years, CAA/AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property evaluations. To be CAA/AAA Approved, properties must pass an unannounced, on-site evaluation. Hotels must meet or exceed cleanliness, comfort and hospitality standards, and restaurants must meet requirements for cleanliness, food preparation and service. After an establishment is approved, the AAA inspector reviews an extensive list of attributes to determine the appropriate rating level, on a scale of One to Five Diamonds, based on the extensiveness of services, facilities and amenities.

CAA North & East Ontario provides roadside assistance to Members, along with an extensive array of travel and insurance services designed to suit the individual needs, wants and expectations of its Members.