Four Restaurants Added as CAA/AAA Four Diamond Honourees in 2019

Four Diamond restaurants account for just 2.1 percent of the nearly 32,000 CAA/AAA Inspected & Approved restaurants

OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Only four restaurants in the north and east Ontario region currently have what it takes to hold CAA/AAA’s distinctive Four Diamond rating this year. Following a rigorous evaluation that includes anonymous dining by an experienced CAA/AAA inspector and review by a panel of experts, these Ottawa restaurants all earned Four Diamond distinction in 2019:

Atelier : 540 Rochester St. – Atelier is a tasting menu restaurant serving “New Canadian” food based on hypermodern culinary techniques and technology. It has held Four Diamonds since 2017.

: 540 Rochester St. – Atelier is a tasting menu restaurant serving “New Canadian” food based on hypermodern culinary techniques and technology. It has held Four Diamonds since 2017. Beckta Dining & Wine Bar : 150 Elgin St. – Known for our exceptional hospitality, Beckta offers fine-dining menus that are inspired, modern and seasonal. It has held Four Diamonds since 2004.

: 150 Elgin St. – Known for our exceptional hospitality, Beckta offers fine-dining menus that are inspired, modern and seasonal. It has held Four Diamonds since 2004. e18hteen : 18 York St. – e18hteen’s seasonal menus focus on quality, highlighting the natural flavours of the finest ingredients. It has held Four Diamonds since 2013.

: 18 York St. – e18hteen’s seasonal menus focus on quality, highlighting the natural flavours of the finest ingredients. It has held Four Diamonds since 2013. Wilfrid’s Restaurant : 1 Rideau St. – Located within the elegant walls of Fairmont Château Laurier, Wilfrid’s offers a superb selection of regional Canadian cuisine. It has held Four Diamonds since 2017.

“It’s truly an honour to have received this distinction not just this year, but for the past 15 years,” says Stephen Beckta, owner of Beckta Dining & Wine, the longest-running recipient of the Four Diamond award in Ottawa. “It means that the efforts of our staff to provide the best possible dining experience have not gone unnoticed. I am especially proud to receive this distinction as the CAA/AAA selection process is so rigorous and the standards are so high within the fine-dining world,” he says.

Restaurants at the Four Diamond level, just 2.1 percent of the nearly 32,000 CAA/AAA Inspected & Approved restaurants, are part of an exclusive group. These restaurants all offer a distinctive fine-dining experience, employing creative preparations that are skillfully served amid upscale ambience.

“CAA NEO is pleased to recognize these four deserving restaurants as Four Diamond establishments,” says Christina Hlusko, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario. “To maintain the exceptional standards required for this rating on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. We are proud to recognize how these establishments have helped to elevate the gastronomic scene in Ottawa and the wider region.”

This year, there are 656 Four Diamond restaurants located across North America. To view the complete list, visit AAA.com/DiamondAwards .

ABOUT CAA NORTH & EAST ONTARIO

CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) provides more than 300,000 members in the region with emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings, and comprehensive insurance services. The region covers the cities of North Bay, Ottawa, Sudbury and Thunder Bay; the districts of Cochrane, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Timiskaming, and Kenora; and the counties of Dundas, Glengarry, Lanark, Prescott, Renfrew, Russell, and Stormont. CAA NEO is part of a larger federation of eight CAA Clubs across Canada committed to providing exceptional service to more than six million members coast-to-coast, as well as advocating on issues of concern including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. To join, visit CAANEO.ca .

ABOUT CAA/AAA DIAMOND RATINGS

For more than 80 years, CAA/AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property evaluations. CAA/AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant inspections guided by member priorities. With a far greater inventory than any other rating entity, CAA/AAA’s rating system covers Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. Travellers can find Diamond-rated establishments and inspector insights with CAA/AAA’s trip planning products: the CAA Mobile® app, the online TripTik® Travel Planner mapping and routing tool, and CAA TourBook® guides available to all CAA Members at CAA offices. For the complete lists of CAA/AAA Four and Five Diamond hotels, visit AAA.com/DiamondAwards .



