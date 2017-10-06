Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of Alberta high schools coming Saturday, Oct. 7

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – October 06, 2017) – On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Fraser Institute will release the Report Card on Alberta’s High Schools, 2017, the go-to source for measuring school performance.

It provides parents with information they can’t easily get anywhere else by ranking nearly 300 high schools in Alberta, based on eight academic indicators derived from provincewide test results.

This year’s Report Card spotlights which high schools have improved or fallen behind.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:00 a.m. (Mountain).

The complete results for all 274 high schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

Peter Cowley is available for media interviews from Calgary on Saturday and Sunday.

