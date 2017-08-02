Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How credible is the Ontario government’s plan to reduce the province’s debt burden? New study coming Thursday, Aug. 3

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – August 02, 2017) – On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on the Ontario government’s finances.

Wishful Thinking: An Analysis of Ontario’s Timeline for Shrinking Its Debt Burden spotlights Queen’s Park’s historically high debt burden and examines the government’s timeline to reduce it.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org