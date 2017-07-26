Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How safe are marine tankers for transporting oil? New study coming Thursday, July 27

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – On Thursday, July 27, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on oil and gas transportation.

Safety First: Intermodal Safety for Oil and Gas Transportation spotlights the safety records of rail, pipelines and marine tankers.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, July 27 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

