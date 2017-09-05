Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on education spending in Quebec coming Wednesday, Sept. 6

MONTREAL, QC–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on public education in Quebec.

Education Spending and Public School Enrolment in Canada, 2017 spotlights changes in spending and student enrolment levels in every province over a 10-year period.

A joint study, also being released Wednesday, outlines how education spending is allocated in Quebec’s public school system, and in the other provinces.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Sept. 6.

