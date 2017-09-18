Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on Ontario’s minimum wage coming Tuesday, Sept. 19

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 18, 2017) – On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on Ontario’s planned minimum wage increase.

Ontario Enters Uncharted Waters with a $15 Minimum Wage spotlights how the increased minimum wage will compare to the average wage, and how the potentially negative economic effects could be felt unevenly across the province.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org