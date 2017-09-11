Fraser Institute Media Advisory: What’s at stake in Ottawa’s negotiations with the Métis? New study coming Tuesday, Sept. 12

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 11, 2017) – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on Canada’s Métis population.

In an effort to fulfill a 2015 campaign promise, the federal Liberal government has begun talks with several Métis associations in Canada.

The study, The Debate about Métis Aboriginal Rights — Demography, Geography, and History, spotlights potential issues and unintended consequences arising from the negotiations.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

