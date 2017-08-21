Fraser Institute Media Advisory: What’s wrong with Canada’s equalization program? New study coming Tuesday, Aug. 22

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – August 21, 2017) – On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on Canada’s equalization program.

Should Equalization Keep on Growing in an Era of Converging Fiscal Capacity? spotlights how the program — in its current form — does not adapt to changes in Canada’s economic landscape, even if former powerhouse provinces are struggling.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

