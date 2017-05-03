Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Why do carbon taxes not work as expected across Canada? New study coming Thursday, May 4

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – On Thursday, May 4, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining carbon taxes and cap-and-trade systems in Canada.

Poor Implementation Undermines Carbon Tax Efficiency in Canada spotlights the conditions that must be met for carbon-pricing schemes (such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade systems) to work as envisioned by economists, and why they fail when implemented in Canada.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, May 4 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org.

