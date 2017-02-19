Fraser Institute News Release: Fastest improving secondary schools in Ontario found outside the GTA, according to annual ranking

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – February 19, 2017) – Secondary schools in all corners of Ontario are showing signs of improvement, but far too many schools aren’t improving at all, or worse, have declined in their overall ratings, according to the Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of Ontario secondary schools released today.

“From northern Ontario to the southwest, urban and rural, schools with high levels of special needs students or schools in ethnically diverse communities, there are examples across the province of schools serving students with very different needs that are improving year after year,” said Peter Cowley, director of School Performance Studies at the Fraser Institute.

This year’s Report Card on Ontario’s Secondary Schools ranks 740 anglophone and francophone public and Catholic schools (as well as a small number of independent and First Nations schools) based on seven academic indicators from results of annual provincewide math and literacy tests.

Of the 10 fastest improving secondary schools in Ontario, none are in Toronto or even the Greater Toronto Area.

Marie-Rivier, a French Catholic high school in Kingston, is the fastest improving, followed by West Ferris Secondary School in North Bay, Sacre-Coeur in Sudbury, and St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsey.

Looking at the 15 schools in the Toronto-area that are improving, nearly half had household incomes well below the provincial average of $74,700 in 2012/13, the last school year for which this statistic was calculated.

C.W. Jeffreys near Jane and Finch in Toronto was the fastest improving school in the GTA. Blessed Mother Teresa in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood was 2nd fastest. James Cardinal McGuigan, also in the Jane and Finch area, was the 7th fastest improving school in the GTA.

While 59 schools across the province showed improvement in their overall ratings over the past five years, 51 showed declining scores.

“All too often we hear excuses that schools can’t improve their students’ performance because of the communities they serve, but there are success stories across Ontario where teachers with students that face challenges every day nonetheless find ways to help their students improve,” Cowley said.

For the complete results on all ranked schools, and to easily compare the performance of different schools, visit www.compareschoolrankings.org.

10 fastest improving secondary schools in all Ontario (fastest at the top)

School Location 2016 overall rating (out of 10) École Secondaire Marie-Rivier Kingston 7.8 West Ferris Secondary School North Bay 6.9 École Secondaire du Sacre-Coeur Sudbury 5.2 St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School Lindsay 7.9 Welland Centennial Secondary School Welland 7.4 Opeongo High School Douglas 5.7 Geraldton Composite High School Geraldton 4.8 École Secondaire Catholique Champlain Chelmsford 4.3 Campbellford District High School Campbellford 6.0 École Secondaire Publique Deslauriers Nepean 6.0

10 fastest improving secondary schools in Toronto and the GTA (fastest at the top)

School Location 2016 overall rating (out of 10) C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute North York 4.9 Blessed Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School Scarborough 5.3 Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute North York 6.9 Bloor Collegiate Institute Toronto 9.0 West Humber Collegiate Institute Etobicoke 6.3 Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Toronto 5.2 James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic High School North York 5.0 Thornlea Secondary School Thornhill 8.3 St. Patrick Secondary School Toronto 7.4 Maple High School Vaughan 7.3

