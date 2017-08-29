Freddie Mac Announces Second RPL Structured Sale of SLST Program in 2017

MCLEAN, VA–(Marketwired – Aug 29, 2017) – Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced an approximate $983 million structured sale of a pool of seasoned re-performing loans from its mortgage investments portfolio. The pool is comprised of loans with step-rate modifications (primarily HAMP) and loans modified under GSE proprietary modifications. The pool consists of re-performing and moderately delinquent loans. The loans are currently being serviced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

This transaction will involve a two-step process. The initial step involves the sale of the loans via a competitive bidding process subject to a securitization term sheet. The sale will be executed on the basis of economics, subject to meeting Freddie Mac’s internal reserve levels. The second step will require the purchaser of the loans to securitize the loans and retain the first loss subordinate tranche. Freddie Mac will guarantee and acquire the guaranteed security issued from such securitization.

A key requirement of this transaction is that the buyer of the loans, and therefore the subordinate tranche, be an investor with substantial experience in managing both performing and moderately delinquent mortgage loans as well as securitizing mortgage loans.

Advisors to Freddie Mac on this transaction are Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and The Williams Capital Group, L.P., a minority-owned business.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold $7 billion in nonperforming loans (NPLs) and securitized $31 billion in re-performing loans (RPLs), of which $26 billion are in PCs and $5 billion are in structured offerings. Additional information about the company’s seasoned loan offerings is at http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/index.html.

