Freddie Mac Further Expands CRT Program With STACR SPI

MCLEAN, VA–(Marketwired – Oct 18, 2017) – Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced a further expansion of its single-family credit risk transfer (CRT) program with a $50 million Freddie Mac Structured Agency Credit Risk – Securitized Participation Interests (STACR SPISM) transaction, a new offering that builds on the company’s flagship STACR program for investors who prefer a securitization backed by mortgage-related assets.

Under STACR SPI, a securitization trust will issue unguaranteed certificates backed by participation interests in a specified percentage of mortgage loans; the remaining percentage in each mortgage loan will be evidenced by a participation interest that will be used as collateral for Gold PCs — thereby leveraging the liquidity and efficiency of that market. A REMIC election will be made with respect to the STACR SPI Trust.

“Through innovation in CRT, Freddie Mac continues to improve how the U.S. residential housing market is funded,” said Mike Reynolds, vice president of credit risk transfer. “STACR SPI is another offering in our CRT toolbox to help shift risk away from taxpayers and give more options to investors who prefer a securitization backed by mortgage-related assets. We’re excited to bring this unique CRT structure to the market.”

The STACR 2017-SPI1 securities are backed by participation interests in 25- to 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $1.25 billion. The $50 million in STACR SPI securities are distributed across three classes of certificates; Freddie Mac will initially retain a five percent interest in each of three classes, maintaining alignment of interests with credit investors.

BofA Merrill Lynch is lead manager and bookrunner.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings with Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) DNA and HQA programs, Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) and Whole Loan Securities (WLSSM). The company has since grown its investor base to more than 220 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, the company has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on approximately $851 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages.

