Freddie Mac Prices First Offering of KT Certificates Issued by Multifamily Aggregation Risk Transfer Trust

MCLEAN, VA–(Marketwired – Feb 2, 2017) – Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently announced its first offering of multifamily aggregation risk transfer certificates, Series 2017-KT01 (KT Certificates), which will be backed exclusively by multifamily mortgage loans that are awaiting sale into K-Series securitizations. This first offering of $1 billion in KT Certificates is expected to settle on or about February 16, 2017.

KT Certificates are designed to transfer to certain investors a portion of the credit risk associated with eligible multifamily mortgage loans prior to sale into K- Series securitizations.

On the settlement date, Freddie Mac will sell to the FMPRE 2017-KT01 Multifamily Aggregation Risk Transfer Trust (KT Trust) approximately $1 billion in eligible mortgage loans. During a 32-month revolving period Freddie Mac will purchase mortgage loans from the KT Trust for sale into K-Series securitizations and replace them with additional eligible mortgage loans.

The KT Trust will issue Class A, B, C and D Certificates. Freddie Mac will guarantee timely payment of interest, reimbursement of realized losses and ultimate repayment of principal on the Class A Certificates but will not guarantee the Class B, C or D Certificates. Freddie Mac expects to purchase the Class D Certificates and a portion of the Class A Certificates.

“We are continuously developing better ways to enhance the scope of our lending and securitization platforms in order to meet market demand, shield taxpayers from credit risk, and ensure Freddie Mac’s commitment to providing market liquidity. This transaction, the first of its kind by Freddie Mac, underscores this commitment,” said Robert Koontz, Freddie Mac vice president, multifamily capital markets.

KT01 Certificates Pricing

Class Principal / Notional Amount (mm) Assumed Weighted Average Life (Years) Discounted Margin Coupon Yield Dollar Price A $900.000 3.02 32 1 mo LIBOR + 32 1.1025% $100.00 B $50.000 3.03 Not Offered C $30.000 3.03 Not Offered D $20.000 3.03 Not Offered

Details

Lead Manager and Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers for Class A Certificates: Academy Securities Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

KT01 Offering Circular Supplement http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kt01oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Investor Presentation [pdf]

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

