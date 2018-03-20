Freddie Mac Prices First STACR HQA and STACR SPI Deals of 2018

MCLEAN, VA–(Marketwired – Mar 20, 2018) – Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today priced two credit risk transfer offerings as part of the Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) series, Freddie Mac’s flagship credit risk transfer (CRT) offering. The offerings, STACR HQA1 and STACR SPI1SM, are the first offerings for each series in 2018.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings. Since 2013, the company has transferred a portion of credit risk on approximately $951 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) on single-family mortgages. It has also grown its investor base to more than 220 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Freddie Mac has a STACR issuance calendar to help investors plan their allocations.

STACR Series 2018-HQA1

STACR Series 2018-HQA1 is a $985 million Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes offering, the first high loan-to-value (LTV) deal of the year.

Pricing for STACR Series 2018-HQA1:

M-1 class: one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 70 basis points.

M-2 class: one month LIBOR plus a spread of 230 basis points.

B-1 class: one month LIBOR plus a spread of 435 basis points.

STACR 2018-HQA1 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an UPB of approximately $40.1 billion, consisting of a subset of fixed-rate, single-family mortgages with an original term of 241 to 360 months acquired by Freddie Mac between April 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017. The reference pool includes loans with LTVs ranging from 80 percent to 97 percent. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H bond and the first loss B-2H bond in the capital structure. Freddie Mac also retains a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

STACR Series 2018-SPI1

The company has also priced a $139.9 million STACR – Securitized Participation Interests (STACR SPISM) transaction for investors who prefer a securitization backed by mortgage-related assets. Under STACR SPI, a securitization trust will issue unguaranteed certificates backed by participation interests in a specified percentage of mortgage loans; the remaining percentage in each mortgage loan will be evidenced by a participation interest that will be used as collateral for Gold PCs — thereby leveraging the liquidity and efficiency of that market. The STACR SPI securities are REMIC regular interests.

The STACR 2018-SPI1 securities are backed by participation interests in 25- to 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $3.5 billion. The $139.9 million in STACR SPI securities priced are distributed across three classes of certificates; Freddie Mac will initially retain a five percent interest in each of the three classes, maintaining alignment of interests with credit investors.

Pricing for STACR Series 2018-SPI1:

M-1 class: Swaps plus a spread of 100 basis points.

M-2 class: Swaps plus a spread of 310 basis points.

B class: $55.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

