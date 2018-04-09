Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Investor Day Event

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces it will hold its Investor Day in Toronto today beginning at 3:00pm EST. The event will include a formal presentation by Freehold’s management and technical teams, showcasing Freehold’s 2017 Asset Book.

Webcasting will be available: Website: http://freeholdroyalties.webex.com Event ID: 664 088 293 Toll Free: 1-844-621-3956 Access code: 664 088 293

The 2017 Asset Book and Investor Day presentation will be available on our website at www.freeholdroyalties.com.

Freehold’s primary focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. The majority of production comes from royalty interests (mineral title and gross overriding royalties). Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

