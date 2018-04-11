Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for April 2018

Wednesday, April 11, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.0525 per common share to be paid on May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2018.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s primary focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. The majority of production comes from royalty interests (mineral title and gross overriding royalties). Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

