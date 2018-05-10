Freehold Royalties Ltd. Shareholders Approve Resolutions at Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 23, 2018, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Calgary.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Gary R. Bugeaud 79,412,768 97.51 % 2,025,114 2.49 % Peter T. Harrison 81,357,134 99.90 % 80,748 0.10 % J. Douglas Kay 79,013,535 97.02 % 2,424,347 2.98 % Arthur N. Korpach 77,912,487 95.67 % 3,525,395 4.33 % Susan M. MacKenzie 79,064,269 97.09 % 2,373,613 2.91 % Thomas J. Mullane 81,355,112 99.90 % 82,770 0.10 % Marvin F. Romanow 81,351,637 99.89 % 86,245 0.11 % Aidan M. Walsh 81,351,112 99.89 % 86,770 0.11 %

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 97.67% of the proxies received in favour of their appointment.

Freehold’s primary focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. The majority of production comes from royalty interests (mineral title and gross overriding royalties). Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

