Fresenius Medical Care unveils Malaysia’s first Peritoneal Dialysis products Manufacturing Plant

SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, expanded its regional manufacturing plant in Bandar Enstek, Malaysia. Dato’ Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min, Secretary General of the Malaysian Ministry of Health graced the opening ceremony.

The plant is a state-of-the-art facility and will be Fresenius Medical Care’s regional manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia. In addition to supplying high-quality haemodialysis concentrates and disinfectants, the plant produces Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) products necessary for advanced Continuous Ambulatory PD (CAPD) treatment.

“Malaysia with its positive business environment, skilled workforce, and strategic geographic location provides a natural choice for a regional manufacturing plant,” said Harry De Wit, CEO Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific. “This marks an important milestone for Fresenius Medical Care and Malaysia, reinforcing our lifelong commitment to dialysis patients, and strengthening local healthcare capabilities for the future.”

With about 43,000 dialysis patients in Malaysia1 providing excellent renal care is of critical importance. Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) is a form of dialysis that uses the natural lining of the patient’s abdomen to filter waste from the blood. The patients can perform PD in the comfort of their home.

Fresenius Medical Care’s investment in this project will have a significant positive impact on the local economy. Plans to further expand the product portfolio and production capacity for local and regional markets are already in place.

“The Ministry of Health is committed to the Economic Transformation Programme in focussing on promoting investment in the National Key Economic Area (NKEA) of health care. The Fresenius Medical Care plant manufacturing high quality haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis fluids while using the latest technology is part of this programme,” Dato’ Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min added.

The plant in Bandar Enstek is the second plant of Fresenius Medical Care in Malaysia. At Ipoh the company produces Water Treatment Systems to ensure high water quality essential for dialysis.

ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,690 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 315,305 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FMS).

DISCLAIMER:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.