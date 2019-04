CBJ — Freshii Chief Financial Officer Craig De Pratto is leaving the company he joined five years ago in order to pursue other career opportunities.

De Pratto’s official last day will be May 10.

CEO and founder Matthew Corrin says the search for a new CFO will begin immediately.

Freshii was launched in 2005 with its first location in Toronto and now has more than 400 locations around the world.

@CanBizJournal