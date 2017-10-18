Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII), one of the world’s fastest growing health and wellness brands, will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig De Pratto, Chief Financial Officer.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017 Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada 1-201-389-0878 International

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at ir.freshii.com. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 2, 2017 through Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13672384. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health-casual restaurant brand that serves fresh food designed to energize people on the go. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened hundreds of restaurants in cities and countries around the world. Freshii can be found in all location types from cosmopolitan cities, college campuses, suburban neighborhoods and malls to fitness clubs, airports and small towns.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii team: https://freshii.com/us/franchising.

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://ir.freshii.com

Learn about the Freshii brand: https://vimeo.com/195658178.

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com.

For further information contact:

Jonathan Blob

ir@freshii.com

1.866.337.4265